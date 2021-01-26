Advertisement

‘Multiple people injured’: Possible tornado damage in northern Jefferson County, Ala.

The storm left downed power lines and debris littering the ground in Fultondale, Alabama.
The storm left downed power lines and debris littering the ground in Fultondale, Alabama.(Source: Cody Faile via CNN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders from several agencies are searching for and removing possible trapped storm victims in Jefferson County, Alabama, early Tuesday morning, WBRC reports.

“Multiple injuries, major structural damage. I cannot confirm how many injuries or deaths at this time. Multiple agencies are on scene still searching and removing trapped occupants,” said Justin McKenzie, the Fultondale Fire assistant chief.

There are multiple reports of damage in northern Jefferson County after a possible tornado touched down late Monday night.

A Tornado Warning was issued just after 10:30 p.m. and reports of damage began to come in soon afterward.

There is confirmed damage to several structures on Walker Chapel Road in Fultondale including a Hampton Inn, Comfort Inn and Suites, a Chili’s restaurant and possibly an Outback Steakhouse.

There are also reports of damage to homes in the Fultondale area.

Other images show some serious damage at the intersection of North Pine Hill Road and Carson Road.

There are also reports of damage on Sunhill Road in Center Point. The mayor of Center Point confirmed there was roof damage at Hilldale Baptist Church in addition to trees down in the same area. The church’s steeple was blown off the roof.

The Hoover Fire Department assisted Fultondale first responders in helping with a search and rescue after the storms.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Ahmad Cobb passed away at age 8 from brain cancer.
Heaven needed a hero: Greenville mom writes book about overcoming loss of son
Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Damascus Road.
SHERIFF: Man wounded in domestic-related shooting
This is Greenville's first mass inoculation event.
Vidant Health large-scale vaccination underway
Goldsboro police have charged Angela Uzzell with possession of an illegal video gaming machine,...
Woman charged after Goldsboro sweepstakes raid

Latest News

Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and...
Disney ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim; boyfriend arrested
The ticket booker said she sensed something was wrong because she heard a woman yelling “get...
Man arrested after Disney ticket booker calls 911 about domestic violence situation
Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Driver arrested after hitting at least 6 people in Oregon, killing one
People across ENC react to transgender military ban reversal
People across ENC react to transgender military ban reversal