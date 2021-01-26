Limited vaccine allocation results in cancellation of Duplin County mass vaccination event

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second mass vaccination clinic in Duplin County has been postponed due to limited amount of vaccines being delivered by the state.

Duplin County officials say the event that was scheduled for this Friday has been canceled.

“Limited weekly allocation of COVID vaccine from the State has hindered our ability to host a large scale vaccination event at this time,” said Elizabeth Stalls, public information officer for the county.

The county says it continues to plan for future clinics and will release information about them 5 to 7 days before the event based on the weekly allocation of vaccines from the state.

“We understand that many residents are anxious to receive a vaccine, and we are eager to give vaccines to those who are waiting. We ask for everyone’s cooperation and patience as we work to distribute our allocations of the vaccine as quickly as possible,” Stalls said, “As of today, the Duplin County Health Department has administered 1,300 first doses and 80 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. We have second doses available within the appropriate timeframe for those who have received the first dose.”

