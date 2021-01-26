Jones County provides more than 1,000 food boxes to those in need

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Jones County leaders came together Monday to help those struggling with enough to eat during the pandemic.

In about the span of an hour, more than 1,000 food boxes were given away to residents.

People lined up in the rain to get the boxes that were filled with fruit, vegetables, meats and dairy items.

Jones County officials say this won’t be the last event and that there remains a huge need in the area.

Sarah Ware, Jones County Food Coordinator says, “It’s an absolute need. We gave the food away in the first hour and there are people getting in line after that. So if we could get more food to hand out that would be fabulous. These people were in line since 7:30 this morning even when the truck was delayed to 11:30.”

The county says it hopes to continue doing food giveaways every Monday at 9:00 a.m. through at least February, 22nd.

