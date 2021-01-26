Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Early rain to a warm afternoon

Milder weather will cover the southern areas Tuesday
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Tuesday

A warm front will move through Tuesday morning with rain likely through 10am with dry conditions from midday through the afternoon. Sun breaks will be possible, however skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy. South winds will help lift the temp to the mid to upper 60s by mid afternoon with a few southern counties flirting with 70°. Overnight lows will fall to the low 50s ahead of another round of rain that will move in Wednesday.

Wednesday & Thursday

We’ll see a second frontal system sweep over the East through the middle of the week. The system will move in late Wednesday morning and exit late Thursday morning. The cloud cover will initially put down rain drops, but as we head through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we could see some snowflakes mix in with the rain. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 30s, making it unlikely ground temps will fall below freezing. This will mean the snow we see will melt on contact with the ground. Trace amounts on grassy surfaces will be possible for some of our northern counties (Bertie, Martin, Northampton and Halifax). The second half of Thursday will be dry with sunshine starting to break through the cloud cover after lunch. Temperatures will fall from the low 50s Wednesday to the low 40s by Thursday afternoon.

Friday & Saturday

High pressure will keep skies sunny on both Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will start to warm up, going from the low 40s Friday and reaching the upper 40s by Saturday, however overnight lows will drop down into the mid 20s. Our next round of rain arrives by Sunday.

