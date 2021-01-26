Investigation underway after duck hunter shot in Hyde County
ENGELHARD, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says that a man has been shot and killed while duck hunting in coastal Hyde County.
The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the commission say that Brandon Marshall was shot by a member of his hunting party. The incident remains under investigation.
Officials said that a 911 call was made and first responders had attempted life-saving measures. Marshall was from the Engelhard, a coastal community on the Pamlico Sound.
He was known as an advocate for hunting and hunting safety. A group called North Carolina Ducks Unlimited said in a statement that Marshall was a strong conservationist, pillar in the community and an amazing husband and father.
