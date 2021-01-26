Advertisement

Investigation underway after duck hunter shot in Hyde County

shooting
shooting(KXII)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ENGELHARD, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says that a man has been shot and killed while duck hunting in coastal Hyde County.

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the commission say that Brandon Marshall was shot by a member of his hunting party. The incident remains under investigation.

Officials said that a 911 call was made and first responders had attempted life-saving measures. Marshall was from the Engelhard, a coastal community on the Pamlico Sound.

No words can express how deeply heartbroken we are by the news we received today that a great member of the DU family...

Posted by North Carolina Ducks Unlimited on Monday, January 25, 2021

He was known as an advocate for hunting and hunting safety. A group called North Carolina Ducks Unlimited said in a statement that Marshall was a strong conservationist, pillar in the community and an amazing husband and father.

