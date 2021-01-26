Advertisement

Healthy Habits: Understanding pediatric neurosurgery

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For parents, one of the most important aspects of their child’s lives is their health.

Dr. Kathleen Knudson, a Pediatric Neurosurgeon at Vidant Neurosurgery, says that can be compromised with diseases related to a child’s brain and spine, but luckily, there are many resources to help.

Pediatric neurosurgery is the surgical treatment of diseases of the brain and spine in children. This includes a wide variety of conditions, from ones that children are born with to others that children develop later in life.

Dr. Knudson says when she is trying to decide on the best plan of action for a patient, she looks at the entire person. She says she finds out what their main concerns are, gets a detailed neurological exam, an imaging study and then makes a recommendation for surgery based on the findings.

Often, there is more than one surgical option for patients. In children, Dr. Knudson says they try more minimally invasive surgeries if they can for smaller incisions and faster recovery times.

If your child may require neurosurgery, talk to your provider for a referral to Vidant Neurosurgery. If you do not have a primary care provider, Vidant Health can help you find one by calling 1-800-472-8500 or by visiting their website.

