Greenville man charged with breaking into numerous vehicles

Michael Kennan charged with breaking into numerous vehicles.
Michael Kennan charged with breaking into numerous vehicles.(PCSO)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a Greenville man is charged with breaking into several vehicles in the Camelot subdivision.

On the morning of January 23, deputies were called to the area of Avalon Lane due to a vehicle breaking and entering.

Deputies say they soon discovered that multiple vehicles at many different homes had been targeted in a short period of time.

During a traffic stop, deputies arrested 20-year-old Michael Kennan of Greenville

Kennan is charged with breaking into ten vehicles.·

He is in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $65,000 bond.

