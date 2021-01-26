Greenville man charged with breaking into numerous vehicles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a Greenville man is charged with breaking into several vehicles in the Camelot subdivision.

On the morning of January 23, deputies were called to the area of Avalon Lane due to a vehicle breaking and entering.

Deputies say they soon discovered that multiple vehicles at many different homes had been targeted in a short period of time.

During a traffic stop, deputies arrested 20-year-old Michael Kennan of Greenville

Kennan is charged with breaking into ten vehicles.·

He is in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $65,000 bond.

