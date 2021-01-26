Advertisement

Greenville hosting socks and gloves drive for kids

By Dave Jordan
Jan. 25, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Staff members in the City of Greenville are working together to help kids stay warm this winter.

Greenville City staff members are hosting a socks and gloves drive to benefit kids in Pitt County Schools.

Greenville spokesman Brock Letchworth says they normally come together and join in volunteer efforts to honor Martin Luther King Day, but decided to do something different to continue serving the community while maintaining social distancing.

The drive started as a friendly competition between city departments to see who could raise the most donations, but it’s now been opened up to the public to join as well.

Letchworth says that staff members learned of the need in conversations with school social workers, and decided it was a great way they could give back this year.

You can drop off donations at five city office locations including city hall, and the uptown police and fire headquarters. You should check the hours of operation of city offices before dropping off your donation.

