Eleven face gun and drug charges in Pitt County

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says an enforcement operation to remove illegal guns and drugs from the Old River Road area of Greenville has resulted in numerous arrests.

Detectives say they seized several firearms and drugs from eleven people.

Deputies say 28-year-old Darius Capone Hazell and 45-year-old Bernard Jones face felony charges, while the others are charged with misdemeanors.

Three juveniles were also charged.

