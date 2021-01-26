Controversial charges against Greenville realtor dropped

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Controversial charges against a Greenville realtor have been dropped more than five months after his arrest by Winterville police.

Myron Rouse was stopped on September 11 on Highway 11 in Winterville for having his bright lights on at night.

Rouse was charged with resisting arrest after not rolling his window all the way down for police, instead of handing the officer his license through a cracked window.

District Attorney Ferris Dixon dismissed the charges, saying the state could not prove to a court’s satisfaction that Rouse was guilty of failing to dim his vehicle’s lights. Dixon said in a statement that, since the initial charge was being dismissed, the resisting charge must also be dropped.

Rouse, who is Black, claimed his arrest was a case of racial profiling.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY STATEMENT

After a thorough review of all the relevant evidence, statutes, and case law in the matter of State vs Myron Rouse, it is my legal opinion that the State cannot prove to the Courts’ satisfaction the necessary elements to Failure to Dim Lights Meet Veh. The subsequent charge arising as a result of the first charge therefore, must be dismissed.

