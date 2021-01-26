Charlie’s Forecast: Clouds and drizzle stay stubborn Wednesday

Wednesday & Thursday

We’ll see a second frontal system sweep over the East late Wednesday into Wednesday night. The system will move in late Wednesday morning and exit Thursday morning. The cloud cover will bring primarily light to moderate rain, but as we head through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we could see some snowflakes mix in with the rain. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 30s, making it unlikely ground temps will fall below freezing. This will mean any snow will melt on contact with the ground. Trace amounts on grassy surfaces will be possible for some inland counties, but only a few. The precipitation will move offshore between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. with the clouds clearing by lunchtime. Highs will drop from the mid 50s Wednesday to the mid 40s by Thursday afternoon. With clear skies and relaxing winds Thursday night the temps will tumble to the mid 20s by sunrise Friday.

Friday & Saturday

High pressure will keep skies sunny on both Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will start to warm up, going from the low 40s Friday and reaching the upper 40s by Saturday, however overnight lows will drop down into the mid 20s. Our next round of rain arrives by Sunday.