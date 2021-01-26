Advertisement

Carteret County Commissioner stepping down due to health

Carteret County Commissioner Bill Smith stepping down
Carteret County Commissioner Bill Smith stepping down(Carteret County)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 25, 2021
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Carteret County Commissioner who has spent ten years on the board says he will be stepping down due to health concerns.

Commissioner William H. Smith’s resignation will be effective February 1st.

Smith has served on the Board of Commissioners since 2010.

He says, “Due to health problems, I felt that it was necessary to resign my position as a Commissioner representing District 2 for Carteret County. In my comments shared with Commissioners this evening announcing my intent to resign, I thanked a lot of people who have been instrumental in my success over the last ten years. With their help, support and guidance, I have done my job as a Commissioner with what I felt was best for Carteret County and not for Bill Smith.”

Smith’s term was to continue through November 2022.

