Advertisement

At session start, NC legislators pitch consensus with Gov. Cooper

Gov. Cooper
Gov. Cooper(UNC-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly session begins in earnest Wednesday with the same divided government in place as in the previous two years.

Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are aiming to avoid the same result from 2019. That’s when they dug in their heels, leading to a budget stalemate that never got fully resolved.

While Cooper blocked the GOP’s favored legislation on hot-button issues, much of his agenda got sidelined as well.

Lawmakers and Cooper will get an early chance to find consensus through distributing more COVID-19 federal relief money. Passing a budget and redistricting are other top tasks this year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Ahmad Cobb passed away at age 8 from brain cancer.
Heaven needed a hero: Greenville mom writes book about overcoming loss of son
Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Damascus Road.
SHERIFF: Man wounded in domestic-related shooting
This is Greenville's first mass inoculation event.
Vidant Health large-scale vaccination underway
Goldsboro police have charged Angela Uzzell with possession of an illegal video gaming machine,...
Woman charged after Goldsboro sweepstakes raid

Latest News

shooting
Investigation underway after duck hunter shot in Hyde County
Questionnaire will tell you when you can get your COVID-19 vaccine
Updated January 21st
COVID-19: Beaufort, Bertie counties report more deaths
UNC Chapel Hill
UNC building defaced by anti-Semitic, racist vandalism