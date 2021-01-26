Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Sampson County girl abducted

(KCRG)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a child who was abducted from Sampson County.

Breanne Jones is a 10-year-old white girl with light brown hair and green eyes. She is about 3′4″ tall and weighs 75 pounds.

Jones was wearing a grey/pink Adidas hooded sweatshirt, red leggings, and white Adidas tennis shoes with pink stripes. The girl wears glasses.

Deputies say she was abducted by Jonathan Jones and Christina Edge. Jones is a white 38-year-old, 5′9″ tall, weighs 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, grey carpenter pants, and brown boots. He has a cross tattoo on his left cheek and “Breanne” tattooed on his left hand.

Edge is a 32-year-old white woman, 5′2″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black pants, black tennis shoes and a pink/black jacket.

Anyone with information on the abduction should call the Sampson County Sheriff Office immediately at (910) 592-4141, or call 911 or *HP.

