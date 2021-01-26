Advertisement

2 ‘pillars’ of Indianapolis family die from COVID-19 within 24 hours

By WRTV Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) - An Indiana woman and her family are heartbroken after losing two loved ones to COVID-19 one day apart, just before the Christmas holidays.

Holly Vantelli lost her 78-year-old father-in-law, Chet, and then her 58-year-old husband, Ken, to COVID-19 within 24 hours in December. Both had been hospitalized with the virus.

“We lose one person, that’s devastating. But we lost two, and it’s horrifying,” Vantelli said. “It’s really hard losing two of the people that was the pillars of our family.”

Holly Vantelli (not pictured) lost her 78-year-old father-in-law, Chet (left), and then her...
Holly Vantelli (not pictured) lost her 78-year-old father-in-law, Chet (left), and then her 58-year-old husband, Ken (second from right), to COVID-19 within 24 hours in December. Both had been hospitalized with the virus.(Source: Vantelli Family/WRTV/CNN)

One month later, the situation is still unreal to her, especially as she tries to raise her young daughter, who is now without her father.

“We have three boys, and we had just adopted our little girl, who is 3 and a half,” Vantelli said. “That’s been really hard, too, because she’s asking every day, ‘Where’s my daddy?’”

Vantelli says she often wakes up thinking this is just a nightmare and will be over, but unfortunately, it continues on.

As she goes through the grieving process, she says part of it is making sure people start taking COVID-19 seriously.

“For people who are saying it’s not real, we’re living proof,” Vantelli said. “I get so frustrated when people say this is a hoax or this is all made up or it’s political. That’s not true.”

She encourages everyone to mask up and do their part to protect others, so no one else has to stand in her shoes.

Copyright 2021 WRTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Ahmad Cobb passed away at age 8 from brain cancer.
Heaven needed a hero: Greenville mom writes book about overcoming loss of son
Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Damascus Road.
SHERIFF: Man wounded in domestic-related shooting
This is Greenville's first mass inoculation event.
Vidant Health large-scale vaccination underway
Goldsboro police have charged Angela Uzzell with possession of an illegal video gaming machine,...
Woman charged after Goldsboro sweepstakes raid

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Early rain to a warm afternoon
The family encourages everyone to mask up and do their part to protect others, so no one else...
'It's horrifying': Woman loses husband, father-in-law to COVID-19 within 24 hours
Police are investigating whether or not the suspect's actions were intentional.
1 dead, at least 6 injured in Oregon hit-and-run; driver arrested
The storm left downed power lines and debris littering the ground in Fultondale, Alabama.
‘We do have possible fatalities’: Possible tornado damage in northern Jefferson County, Ala.