Woman charged after Goldsboro sweepstakes raid

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been arrested after a raid on a Goldsboro sweepstakes business.

Goldsboro police have charged Angela Uzzell with possession of an illegal video gaming machine, and gambling.

Police say back on January 13th, the Goldsboro/Wayne County Drug Task Force, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, and Goldsboro police served a search warrant on 117 Internet on U.S. 117 South.

The raid happened after a lengthy undercover operation into illegal video poker machines in the county, police said. Seized were gaming motherboards, cash, and firearms.

The 54-year-old woman turned herself into Durham County authorities on Friday and she was given a $1,500 unsecured bond by a magistrate.

