Woman charged after Goldsboro sweepstakes raid

Goldsboro police have charged Angela Uzzell with possession of an illegal video gaming machine,...
Goldsboro police have charged Angela Uzzell with possession of an illegal video gaming machine, and gambling.(Goldsboro police)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been arrested after a raid on a Goldsboro sweepstakes business.

Goldsboro police have charged Angela Uzzell with possession of an illegal video gaming machine, and gambling.

Police say back on January 13th, the Goldsboro/Wayne County Drug Task Force, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, and Goldsboro police served a search warrant on 117 Internet on U.S. 117 South.

The raid happened after a lengthy undercover operation into illegal video poker machines in the county, police said. Seized were gaming motherboards, cash, and firearms.

The 54-year-old woman turned herself into Durham County authorities on Friday and she was given a $1,500 unsecured bond by a magistrate.

