Six Canes games rescheduled to accommodate four postponements

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) – Six Carolina Hurricanes games have been rescheduled to accommodate four games that were postponed, the NHL announced Monday.

Carolina’s home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets scheduled for Feb. 16 will now be played on Feb. 15 at 7:00 p.m.

The Hurricanes’ previously postponed home games against the Florida Panthers will now take place on Feb. 17 at 5:00 p.m. and March 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Carolina’s home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning originally scheduled for Jan. 26 will now take place on Feb. 22 at 7:00 p.m.

The Hurricanes’ road game against the Lightning originally scheduled for Feb. 22 will now take place on Feb. 24 at 5:00 p.m.

Carolina’s previously postponed road game at Nashville will now take place on March 2 at 8:00 p.m. An updated schedule is attached to this release.

