Six Canes games rescheduled to accommodate four postponements

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour watches against the Detroit Red Wings in the...
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour watches against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP Photo/Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) – Six Carolina Hurricanes games have been rescheduled to accommodate four games that were postponed, the NHL announced Monday.

Carolina’s home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets scheduled for Feb. 16 will now be played on Feb. 15 at 7:00 p.m.

The Hurricanes’ previously postponed home games against the Florida Panthers will now take place on Feb. 17 at 5:00 p.m. and March 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Carolina’s home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning originally scheduled for Jan. 26 will now take place on Feb. 22 at 7:00 p.m.

The Hurricanes’ road game against the Lightning originally scheduled for Feb. 22 will now take place on Feb. 24 at 5:00 p.m.

Carolina’s previously postponed road game at Nashville will now take place on March 2 at 8:00 p.m. An updated schedule is attached to this release.

