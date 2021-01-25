Advertisement

SHERIFF: Man wounded in domestic-related shooting

(WITN)
Jan. 25, 2021
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man was shot in the leg Sunday night outside of La Grange.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Damascus Road.

The sheriff said Jonathan Kinton was shot after the gunman came to the home and asked for the victim by name. After the shooting, the gunman ran away.

Kinton, who is in his early 40s, was transferred to Vidant Medical Center.

Ingram believes the shooting was domestic-related and that they are continuing to search for a suspect.

