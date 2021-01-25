Shaw’s Barbecue House owner saves choking 93-year-old man

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of Shaw’s Barbecue House in Williamston saved a choking 93-year-old man at the restaurant on Tuesday.

Joseph Saunders Leggett, 93, is a regular who comes to the restaurant often, ordering the same plate of barbecue chicken, string beans, sweet potatoes and hush puppies, according to owner Gary Manning. But around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Leggett started choking and was leaning over the table.

“I threw the table out of the way, picked him up and squeezed him [performed the Heimlich maneuver],” Manning said.

Leggett’s son, Mack S. Leggett said his dad lives alone in his home. Manning said Leggett, who served in the military, would talk about his late wife and enjoyed having conversations with him daily.

“He truly misses his wife a lot,” Manning said. “So that’s why I like to talk to him, because he’s a pleasure to talk to.”

Thanks to Manning’s quick actions, Leggett started to talk and was taken to the emergency room. He is now at home resting and doing fine, Manning said.

Leggett’s son Mack thanked the employees and Manning for saving his dad’s life.

“Thank you for a job well done!!” Leggett said.

