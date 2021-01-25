Advertisement

Shaw’s Barbecue House owner saves choking 93-year-old man

Joseph Saunders Leggett, 93, started choking at Shaw's Barbecue House when the owner sprang to...
Joseph Saunders Leggett, 93, started choking at Shaw's Barbecue House when the owner sprang to action.(WITN)
By Cindy Choi
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of Shaw’s Barbecue House in Williamston saved a choking 93-year-old man at the restaurant on Tuesday.

Joseph Saunders Leggett, 93, is a regular who comes to the restaurant often, ordering the same plate of barbecue chicken, string beans, sweet potatoes and hush puppies, according to owner Gary Manning. But around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Leggett started choking and was leaning over the table.

“I threw the table out of the way, picked him up and squeezed him [performed the Heimlich maneuver],” Manning said.

Leggett’s son, Mack S. Leggett said his dad lives alone in his home. Manning said Leggett, who served in the military, would talk about his late wife and enjoyed having conversations with him daily.

“He truly misses his wife a lot,” Manning said. “So that’s why I like to talk to him, because he’s a pleasure to talk to.”

Thanks to Manning’s quick actions, Leggett started to talk and was taken to the emergency room. He is now at home resting and doing fine, Manning said.

Leggett’s son Mack thanked the employees and Manning for saving his dad’s life.

“Thank you for a job well done!!” Leggett said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Greenville Police say one man ran toward a swampy area after being pulled over in a...
Greenville Police chase ends in a muddy arrest
This is the regional lottery office on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Brunswick County wins $2 million prize, six other winners announced in N.C., including Greenville
NCDHHS reports first identified case of COVID-19 variant
Harris Teeter to distribute vaccines.
Harris Teeter to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

The school system will go to all virtual learning when students return in January.
Craven County Schools reports 20 new COVID cases among students and staff
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Temps start to climb as we start the work week
Award-winning talk show host Larry King has died at the age of 87. (Source: CNN)
Larry King’s teachings live on in ENC classroom
Vidant Health holds ‘soft opening’ ahead of large-scale vaccine site on Monday
Vidant Health holds ‘soft opening’ ahead of large-scale vaccine site on Monday