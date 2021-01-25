Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Cold and wet Monday afternoon

Milder weather will cover the southern areas Tuesday
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Monday & Tuesday

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain and cool condition will prevail Monday. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Rain amounts up to a half inch are expected. There will be break in the rain Monday evening. Tuesday will have mostly cloudy skies with some rain for northern areas. Temperatures will range greatly with upper 60s southern areas while northern areas will be stuck in the upper 40s.

Wednesday & Thursday

Wednesday turns cooler ahead of the next system. Rain returns to all areas Wednesday afternoon. Highs will range from the low 50s north to mid 50s south. Early morning Thursday could see rain briefly change to snow for northeastern parts of the state. No accumulation is expected. Highs Thursday will be in the low 40s after morning lows dip to the low and mid 30s.

Friday & The Weekend

High pressure will build on Friday and stick with us through Saturday. Highs will again run in the low 40s Friday, lifting to the upper 40s Saturday afternoon. Sunny skies Friday and Saturday will give way to clouds and returning rain chances on Sunday. Highs will bump up to the mid 50s on Sunday, despite the clouds and raindrops.

