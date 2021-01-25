Larry King’s teachings lives on in ENC classroom

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Larry King passed at the age of 87, but he’s survived by some of his most faithful viewers.

“Larry King was one of my earliest idols in broadcasting,” said ECU journalism professor Dr. Glenn Hubbard.

His decades-long radio and television career brought him many fans, who would listen to and watch his broadcasts and read all his books. Hubbard is one of those fans.

“I called in on his show a few times, that was fun, but I called into his radio show one time and his TV show a couple times just because I was so fascinated with all that back in the day,” Hubbard said.

King’s art of the interview was a staple in Hubbard’s former radio career, and now, in his news performance class, as a key part of his lesson plan.

“In that class I do an interviewing unit and it’s all about interviewing basically the way Larry King did,” he said.

While King was an award-winning television and radio host, some would argue he was an even better listener.

His career was full of interviewing greats, from presidents to musicians, like Frank Sinatra, who Hubbard says King made feel at ease.

“You could just sense that Sinatra was a bit testy kind of guy, and yet, Larry King did such a masterful job with that interview that Sinatra just seemed to be having fun,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard says King leaves us with a message: to talk less and listen more.

“It feels good to be listened to and it feels good to haves someone be interested in what you have to say,” Hubbard said. “So that really was something that he even believed applied not just to his professional skills as a television or radio interviewer, but just as a person.”

