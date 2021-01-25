Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Chilly and wet on Monday

Temps will jump to near 70° Tuesday with a lull in the raindrops
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Monday & Tuesday

A large frontal system will sweep across the East Coast Monday into Monday night, bringing rain back to the East. Rainfall will be sparse and light to start the day only to ramp up in the afternoon and evening. The last of the drops will be pulling away from the coast Tuesday morning. In total, most areas should register 0.25″ to 0.75″ through sunrise Tuesday. Winds will shift to the south on Tuesday bring a big warm up to the area. Highs will jump to the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will run 30% or less on Tuesday.

Wednesday & Thursday

Our time in the 60s will be short lived as colder air is set to push back into the East with the jet stream drifting south Wilmington. A weak surface low will pass over the Carolinas late Wednesday, moving offshore Thursday. While the low will help supplement the heat briefly, freezing air will follow the system closely. This cold air is expected to mix with exiting rain over the East, leading to potential snowflakes. Barring any large swings in forecasting data, this will lead to, at the very least, some snowflake sightings Thursday. It is still too early to project any sort of accumulations, but at this point it will be difficult to get any of the flakes to stick.

Friday & The Weekend

High pressure will follow Thursday’s coastal low and stick with us through the weekend. Sunshine will be the standard from Friday through Sunday with temperatures warming from the upper 30s to the low 50s over the three day stretch.

