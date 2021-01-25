Heaven needed a hero: Greenville mom writes book about overcoming loss of son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eight-year-old Ahmad Cobb was like any young child. He loved macaroni and cheese, playing with his siblings and dreamed one day of starring in the NBA.

His mother, Casey Langley, says he grew up happy and healthy, like most parents hope. But one day, things took an unexpected turn.

Langley says Ahmad starting getting headaches. As the headaches grew more frequent, so did the nose bleeds. Two weeks later, she got a call from his teacher saying he passed out on the playground at Wintergreen Elementary School.

“I knew then something wasn’t right,” said Langley.

After many doctors visits and a CT scan, a diagnosis came. Ahmad had brain cancer.

Langley says they spent many days and nights in the hospital, with needles and scans becoming pattern. It became a rollercoaster of sleepless nights, praying for the best but preparing for the worst. She says through it all, Ahmad held onto his strength and never lost his positive outlook on life.

In 2017, Ahmad lost his life to brain cancer. An unimaginable thought for many parents became Langley’s reality.

Throughout her pain, she journaled her thoughts and feelings, which she has now turned into purpose.

Langley released the book Heaven Needed A Hero, chronicling the life of a mother coping with loss and grief.

“I used writing as an outlet. It was very therapeutic. I pretty much closed myself out from the whole world when I lost my child. My world turned upside down. I was lost and I didn’t know what to do with all that pain,” said Langley.

She says she realized how important it was for everyone to know how strong and brave Ahmad was.

“I really tapped into my feelings. I didn’t sugar coat anything. If I wanted to scream and yell and cry, that’s what I did,” Langley explained.

She says through her book, she hopes to bring awareness to childhood cancer and strengthen other grieving parents.

“The hardest thing you ever have to go through is losing a child. I’ve been there, I know that pain. My heart goes out to everybody who has ever lost a child. I hope seeing me and my strength inspires and brings hope,” Langley said.

The first day the book was published, it became Amazon’s #1 new release. The book is available on Amazon in paperback or kindle.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.