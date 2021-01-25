Advertisement

Edgecombe County Schools return to in-person learning, retired teacher pens open letter

By Tresia Bowles
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Starting Tuesday, Jan. 26, Edgecombe County students will start in-person classes.

It’s a decision the school board made last week that has parents, students, and teachers voicing their concerns ever since.

A retired teacher from the county says she’s been getting calls from her worried colleagues wondering what to do to stay safe.

She’s first-grade teacher of over 30 years, Delane Bryant. And she wrote an open letter to the school board expressing her disappointment in their decision, calling it a failure.

Read the letter here:

Bryant says the teachers want to be back in person too, but says the numbers just don’t make sense for that to happen right now.

“They do miss their kids. They do want their kids to come back, but they want to ensure that everyone is safe, including themselves, their families, the children, their families; which branches out to the whole community, the whole county. I think that that is being overlooked. I’m not sure why,” Bryant said.

Bryant says she’s also received messages from people who disagree with her, but feel safety should come first.

“And I know there are two sides to every story. There are parents and teachers and students who are ready to go back. I think that kids should go back, just when it is safe,” said Bryant.

Bryant asks for more transparency about who and why the board made this decision.

Edgecombe County Public Schools released a statement:

The board isn’t set to meet again until February, but Bryant hopes they call an emergency meeting before then.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
This is Greenville's first mass inoculation event.
Vidant Health large-scale vaccination underway
This is the regional lottery office on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Brunswick County wins $2 million prize, six other winners announced in N.C., including Greenville
Updated January 21st
COVID-19: Five more succumb in Onslow County from virus
Joseph Saunders Leggett, 93, started choking at Shaw's Barbecue House when the owner sprang to...
Shaw’s Barbecue House owner saves choking 93-year-old man

Latest News

Jones County provides more than 1,000 food boxes to those in need
Jones County provides more than 1,000 food boxes to those in need
People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still...
Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary
Food Drive supports nonprofit
Small businesses come together to host food drive for local nonprofit