Edgecombe County Schools return to in-person learning, retired teacher pens open letter

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Starting Tuesday, Jan. 26, Edgecombe County students will start in-person classes.
It’s a decision the school board made last week that has parents, students, and teachers voicing their concerns ever since.
A retired teacher from the county says she’s been getting calls from her worried colleagues wondering what to do to stay safe.
She’s first-grade teacher of over 30 years, Delane Bryant. And she wrote an open letter to the school board expressing her disappointment in their decision, calling it a failure.
Read the letter here:
Delane Bryant
Monday, January 25, 2021
Dear Members of the Edgecombe County Public Schools Board:
Good Morning all. I hope this finds you safely at home and doing well. There are many concerns that I have been hearing and reading about since last Thursday which greatly impact the approximately 1,100 teachers and staff, the approximately 6,200 students as well as their families and the entire community of Edgecombe County Public Schools citizens of 56,000 with your decision to begin in-person instruction tomorrow morning. I realize and have read that for those who have selected to do so, the school system will be up and running tomorrow morning as near normal as possible since Friday, March 13, 2020. My question to all of you is WHY?
I will not bore you with research, statistics and facts – all of you can read, you hear it on every channel that is on television every single time the television is on as well as any social media, you have read and will continue to read about the dangers of COVID-19 and its voracious spread, and it will get worse in our county; unless you do as you promised. Unless you as the Board of Education, elected by the people you serve, and their children help to continue to control and try to stop the spread the way that you have been I fear that Edgecombe County is in for a tsunami of sickness at your hands.
As I previously stated, I have been hearing and reading all sorts of things about YOU since last Thursday. I do hope that it is not true that all the Principals as well as the Superintendent have told you that they were not ready to open their schools on Tuesday. I do hope that it is not true that YOU elected to NOT call an emergency board meeting to address these concerns of YOUR teachers and STAFF. If these two statements are true, let me say to you as a retired educator, former student of the Edgecombe County School System, life-long resident and tax paying/voting citizen, YOU have truly disappointed me.
Thus far, in this situation, YOUR SILENCE speaks VOLUMES to this community and its citizens that YOU were elected to govern. The safety of our children, your staff and the community is and should be your top priority as well as your commitment to us all. Somewhere along the way, YOU have lost YOUR vision as a board and are failing miserably at YOUR core values.
SAFETY is and always has been, as it should be THE TOP PRIORITY OF STUDENTS FOR STAFF. For the staff who are not speaking up and feel that they do not have a voice for fear of retaliation, let me say that YOU are failing YOUR school system and this county by your silent demand to have the school system re-open at this time. COVID-19 is a terrifying fear for all of us, losing a career and retirement slightly, unfairly outweighs that fear. I cannot express to you the terror that YOU have instilled in many with YOUR decision.
Take a few moments today to have a meeting, face to face, six feet apart with your masks on for your safety, to discuss the ramifications of YOUR decision to go forth with the re-opening of YOUR school system tomorrow. Give YOUR staff and YOUR community the courtesy of at least discussing their concerns. YOUR SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES!!! Where is the transparency? Hold a meeting, take a vote in order for the public who elected you to see where you stand.
In the event that you fail to meet, change your decision and stick with the original plan; I CHALLENGE YOU to ride a bus to school tomorrow morning, help check temperatures, help collect and sanitize devices, help keep masks on, help with social distancing and sanitizing.
Looking forward to what I hear and read next.
Sincerely,
Delane Bryant
Bryant says the teachers want to be back in person too, but says the numbers just don’t make sense for that to happen right now.
“They do miss their kids. They do want their kids to come back, but they want to ensure that everyone is safe, including themselves, their families, the children, their families; which branches out to the whole community, the whole county. I think that that is being overlooked. I’m not sure why,” Bryant said.
Bryant says she’s also received messages from people who disagree with her, but feel safety should come first.
“And I know there are two sides to every story. There are parents and teachers and students who are ready to go back. I think that kids should go back, just when it is safe,” said Bryant.
Bryant asks for more transparency about who and why the board made this decision.
Edgecombe County Public Schools released a statement:
Our school board voted on January 6th to delay reopening for in-person instruction until January 26th for all students. This decision was made by consulting with a number of stakeholders for input. Key areas of discussion included current COVID metrics for Edgecombe County, the long-term effects of students remaining in virtual learning environments and implications for future success, the desire of more than 50% of parents/guardians requesting face to face learning for their children, and the need to address concerns about students who have not had a strong virtual presence since school closure in March 2020. Admittedly, this has single handedly been the most difficult decision for any school system to have to make.
In order to stay healthy and make this a safe transition, we recognize that we must closely follow the CDC guidelines by wearing our masks, washing our hands frequently, and attempting to maintain a distance of being six feet apart. We recognize that we must be vigilant about following these guidelines so that we can keep each other safe. We will work hard to provide an excellent education for all learners whether face to face or virtual, keep all staff and students safe, review the metrics, and adjust our plans as needed.
The board isn’t set to meet again until February, but Bryant hopes they call an emergency meeting before then.
