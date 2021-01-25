Edgecombe County Schools return to in-person learning, retired teacher pens open letter

Delane Bryant

Monday, January 25, 2021

Dear Members of the Edgecombe County Public Schools Board:

Good Morning all. I hope this finds you safely at home and doing well. There are many concerns that I have been hearing and reading about since last Thursday which greatly impact the approximately 1,100 teachers and staff, the approximately 6,200 students as well as their families and the entire community of Edgecombe County Public Schools citizens of 56,000 with your decision to begin in-person instruction tomorrow morning. I realize and have read that for those who have selected to do so, the school system will be up and running tomorrow morning as near normal as possible since Friday, March 13, 2020. My question to all of you is WHY?

I will not bore you with research, statistics and facts – all of you can read, you hear it on every channel that is on television every single time the television is on as well as any social media, you have read and will continue to read about the dangers of COVID-19 and its voracious spread, and it will get worse in our county; unless you do as you promised. Unless you as the Board of Education, elected by the people you serve, and their children help to continue to control and try to stop the spread the way that you have been I fear that Edgecombe County is in for a tsunami of sickness at your hands.

As I previously stated, I have been hearing and reading all sorts of things about YOU since last Thursday. I do hope that it is not true that all the Principals as well as the Superintendent have told you that they were not ready to open their schools on Tuesday. I do hope that it is not true that YOU elected to NOT call an emergency board meeting to address these concerns of YOUR teachers and STAFF. If these two statements are true, let me say to you as a retired educator, former student of the Edgecombe County School System, life-long resident and tax paying/voting citizen, YOU have truly disappointed me.

Thus far, in this situation, YOUR SILENCE speaks VOLUMES to this community and its citizens that YOU were elected to govern. The safety of our children, your staff and the community is and should be your top priority as well as your commitment to us all. Somewhere along the way, YOU have lost YOUR vision as a board and are failing miserably at YOUR core values.

SAFETY is and always has been, as it should be THE TOP PRIORITY OF STUDENTS FOR STAFF. For the staff who are not speaking up and feel that they do not have a voice for fear of retaliation, let me say that YOU are failing YOUR school system and this county by your silent demand to have the school system re-open at this time. COVID-19 is a terrifying fear for all of us, losing a career and retirement slightly, unfairly outweighs that fear. I cannot express to you the terror that YOU have instilled in many with YOUR decision.

Take a few moments today to have a meeting, face to face, six feet apart with your masks on for your safety, to discuss the ramifications of YOUR decision to go forth with the re-opening of YOUR school system tomorrow. Give YOUR staff and YOUR community the courtesy of at least discussing their concerns. YOUR SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES!!! Where is the transparency? Hold a meeting, take a vote in order for the public who elected you to see where you stand.

In the event that you fail to meet, change your decision and stick with the original plan; I CHALLENGE YOU to ride a bus to school tomorrow morning, help check temperatures, help collect and sanitize devices, help keep masks on, help with social distancing and sanitizing.

Looking forward to what I hear and read next.

Sincerely,

Delane Bryant