ECU-Temple men’s basketball games rescheduled

ECU Basketball Web Image
ECU Basketball Web Image(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRVING, Texas (WITN) – East Carolina and Temple will play a home-and-home series on Feb. 11 and 13 after their first scheduled meeting of the season on Jan. 16 was postponed, the American Athletic Conference announced Monday.

The Pirates will travel to Philadelphia to face the Owls on Thursday, Feb. 11 and return home to host them on Saturday, Feb. 13. Both games are set for 12 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

ECU’s next scheduled contest is Wednesday, Feb. 27 at UCF. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena and will be streamed on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. Temple

Feb. 11, 2021 – at Temple (12 p.m./ESPN+)

Feb. 13, 2021 – at East Carolina (12 p.m./ESPN+)

