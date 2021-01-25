ECU-Temple men’s basketball games rescheduled

IRVING, Texas (WITN) – East Carolina and Temple will play a home-and-home series on Feb. 11 and 13 after their first scheduled meeting of the season on Jan. 16 was postponed, the American Athletic Conference announced Monday.

The Pirates will travel to Philadelphia to face the Owls on Thursday, Feb. 11 and return home to host them on Saturday, Feb. 13. Both games are set for 12 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

ECU’s next scheduled contest is Wednesday, Feb. 27 at UCF. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena and will be streamed on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. Temple

Feb. 11, 2021 – at Temple (12 p.m./ESPN+)

Feb. 13, 2021 – at East Carolina (12 p.m./ESPN+)

