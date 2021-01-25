Advertisement

ECU football adds Tim Daoust to coaching staff

Tim Daoust ECU Football
Tim Daoust ECU Football(ECU Athletics)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mike Houston officially added Tim Daoust to his ECU football coaching staff on Monday. The 19-year Division I coaching veteran will be the defensive ends and outside linebackers coach, as well as special teams coordinator.

Daoust previously spent six seasons as a unit coordinator at the FBS level. His appointment at ECU comes after successful stops in the Big East, Atlantic Coast and Mid-American Conferences, and most recently, a promotion to assistant head coach after one season at Sam Houston State prior to a COVID-19 postponed 2020 campaign.

“Tim is a perfect addition to our program and the direction it is headed,” said Mike Houston. “He brings a level of enthusiasm that is contagious and his background exemplifies cultivating relationships that motivate young men. I don’t think there’s any doubt about Tim’s ability to not only identify talent, but to successfully develop it as well. We’re thrilled he is a Pirate.”

Full ECU Story: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/1/25/daoust-named-to-ecu-football-staff.aspx

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
This is the regional lottery office on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Brunswick County wins $2 million prize, six other winners announced in N.C., including Greenville
This is Greenville's first mass inoculation event.
Vidant Health large-scale vaccination underway
Joseph Saunders Leggett, 93, started choking at Shaw's Barbecue House when the owner sprang to...
Shaw’s Barbecue House owner saves choking 93-year-old man
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain,...
Arizona Republicans censure Cindy McCain, GOP governor

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the...
Tarboro’s Todd Gurley honors NC woman killed by police in 2015
North Carolina State's Kayla Jones (25) drives around Virginia Tech's D'asia Gregg (11) during...
No. 2 NC State women return to action, rally past Virginia Tech, 89-87
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour watches against the Detroit Red Wings in the...
Six Canes games rescheduled to accommodate four postponements
ECU Men's Basketball hosts Memphis on Sunday, Jan. 24 inside Minges Coliseum in Greenville, N.C.
Cisse scores 14 to carry Memphis past shorthanded ECU, 80-53