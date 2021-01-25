ECU football adds Tim Daoust to coaching staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mike Houston officially added Tim Daoust to his ECU football coaching staff on Monday. The 19-year Division I coaching veteran will be the defensive ends and outside linebackers coach, as well as special teams coordinator.

Daoust previously spent six seasons as a unit coordinator at the FBS level. His appointment at ECU comes after successful stops in the Big East, Atlantic Coast and Mid-American Conferences, and most recently, a promotion to assistant head coach after one season at Sam Houston State prior to a COVID-19 postponed 2020 campaign.

“Tim is a perfect addition to our program and the direction it is headed,” said Mike Houston. “He brings a level of enthusiasm that is contagious and his background exemplifies cultivating relationships that motivate young men. I don’t think there’s any doubt about Tim’s ability to not only identify talent, but to successfully develop it as well. We’re thrilled he is a Pirate.”

Full ECU Story: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/1/25/daoust-named-to-ecu-football-staff.aspx

