Craven County Schools reports 20 new COVID cases among students and staff

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County School system said they have four staff members and sixteen students who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release on Sunday.

The school system said this information was “self-reported,” to the school system during the dates of Jan. 19-20.

“This is not considered a cluster since the cases are not at the same school campus,” the school system said. “We can inform you that our school nurses, in consultation with the Craven County Health Department, have been investigating these cases and anyone who may have had close contact with the positive individuals in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms has been quarantined. In some situations, there are no close contacts due to the individual(s) not being on school campus leading up to the symptomatic period. Please note close contact refers to the individual being less than 6 feet away from others for a total of 15 minutes or more.”

Craven County Schools said when a student or staff member tests positive, they will follow the following process:

1. Contact tracing will begin at the school and all close contacts will receive a phone call from the school nurse explaining next steps as recommended by the Craven County Health Department and NC Department of Health and Human Services.

2. The school principal will send a letter via email/Blackboard message to notify all staff and families of the school with the positive case(s).

3. A press release will be issued to all local media and the district website to inform all stakeholders of the positive case(s). If you did not receive direct communication from your school, your school is not impacted.

4. A district dashboard will be updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of each week to report the total number of new positive cases. This data will not be cumulative but will share the total number of students and staff members testing positive based on the range of days established.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.