Craven County deputies looking for man wanted in weekend shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies need your help finding a man believed to be armed wanted in connection with shooting on Sunday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 19-year-old Ja’Quan Sutton from Dover. Deputies say they responded to the parking lot of a Family Dollar in Dover for a shooting.

On the way there, deputies stopped a vehicle on Old U.S. 70 Highway. They say Shakari McCall was inside and had been shot multiple times. He was flown to Vidant Medical Center, where he is believed to be in stable condition.

Investigators say upon further investigation, they believe Sutton is the suspect. He is wanted for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He could be driving a 2012 red Ford Fusion with North Carolina plates JBH-6918.

If you have information, call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or 911.

