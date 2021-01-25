Advertisement

Craven County deputies looking for man wanted in weekend shooting

Deputies say they pulled over a car and found a man who had been shot multiple times.
Deputies need your help finding a man believed to be armed wanted in connection with a weekend...
Deputies need your help finding a man believed to be armed wanted in connection with a weekend shooting.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies need your help finding a man believed to be armed wanted in connection with shooting on Sunday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 19-year-old Ja’Quan Sutton from Dover. Deputies say they responded to the parking lot of a Family Dollar in Dover for a shooting.

On the way there, deputies stopped a vehicle on Old U.S. 70 Highway. They say Shakari McCall was inside and had been shot multiple times. He was flown to Vidant Medical Center, where he is believed to be in stable condition.

Investigators say upon further investigation, they believe Sutton is the suspect. He is wanted for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He could be driving a 2012 red Ford Fusion with North Carolina plates JBH-6918.

If you have information, call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
This is the regional lottery office on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Brunswick County wins $2 million prize, six other winners announced in N.C., including Greenville
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain,...
Arizona Republicans censure Cindy McCain, GOP governor
Vidant Health held a 'soft opening,' on Sunday in preparation for the large-scale vaccine site...
Vidant Health launches large-scale vaccine site Monday
Updated January 21st
COVID-19: Hospitalizations decrease as North Carolina sees rise in cases

Latest News

Beaufort County vaccine appointments fill up in 25 minutes
Ahmad Cobb passed away at age 8 from brain cancer.
Heaven needed a hero: Greenville mom writes book about overcoming loss of son
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Chilly and wet on Monday
Award-winning talk show host Larry King has died at the age of 87. (Source: CNN)
Larry King’s teachings live on in ENC classroom