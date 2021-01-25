Counties were told by the state to use all their vaccine doses, now they’re running short

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In the race to distribute the vaccine, some Eastern Carolina counties are coming up short-changed.

A letter signed by local health directors from across North Carolina details their frustration in their supply cut short this week.

Emails obtained by WITN News show requests from D.H.H.S. that counties distribute all available vaccine by the end of the day Monday, with the threat that they may not receive as much vaccine in the future if they don’t.

Counties across the state claim they did just that, but were informed Friday they still wouldn’t get enough vaccine to fill scheduled appointments.

“They asked us to gear up for giving more vaccinations each day,” said Sharon Russell, Manager of Onslow County who will only received half of their needed 1,650 doses of the vaccine to satisfy appointments scheduled this week. “We have geared up to the point where we can give up to 1,000 vaccines a day. And we’ve been working to bring in more staff to do that. And now, they’ve changed the rules again and pulled all those vaccine doses back.”

More emails sent out by D.H.H.S. on Friday say some counties won’t be getting as many vaccines because of mass vaccination clinics being held in urban parts of the state.

“This decision has left many communities without much-needed vaccine to use for already scheduled events and appointments,” the letter sent by the North Carolina Association of Local Health Directors read. “While decisions for vaccine rollout are made by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the consequences of those decisions are felt at the local level.”

Upon hearing the news that they could risk future vaccine allocations, counties across Eastern North Carolina scrambled to get their doses out. Onslow County held vaccination clinics outside of its normal hours, and Jones County, informed they would be receiving no new doses of the vaccine, held a drive-thru vaccination clinic for over 500 people.

Now they’re dried up and have to cancel appointments for the coming weeks.

“It’s a mess,” said Jones County Health Director Ann Pike. “We can’t make any appointments because we don’t have any vaccine, and we’re not going ahead and scheduling out because we don’t know if we won’t have any and if we’ll have to call back and have to cancel those appointments.”

Guidance from the state early on in the vaccine distribution plan encouraged counties to schedule appointments as opposed to large-scale drive-through vaccination events. Those were the plans chosen by Jones and Onslow Counties. Now, they say they feel punished for following the state guidance.

“As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine, while getting shots into arms quickly,” said D.H.H.S. Secretary Mandy Cohen in a statement addressing the frustration. “We understand this is hard for providers who are doing everything right.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.