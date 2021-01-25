Cisse scores 14 to carry Memphis past shorthanded ECU, 80-53

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — With just eight scholarship players available and head coach Joe Dooley stuck in quarantine, the ECU men’s basketball team suffered its third loss in a row, 80-53, to Memphis Sunday afternoon inside Minges Coliseum.

ECU Associate Head Coach Steve Roccaforte Postgame Zoom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=owCj6h0aw9o

Moussa Cisse scored 14 points with nine rebounds for Memphis.

DeAndre Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds for Memphis (8-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Boogie Ellis scored 11 points and Landers Nolley II had seven rebounds.

Memphis dominated the first half and led 49-18 at halftime. The Pirates’ 18 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Tremont Robinson-White had 15 points for the Pirates (7-4, 1-4), Brandon Suggs scored 11 and Tristen Newton 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.