Cisse scores 14 to carry Memphis past shorthanded ECU, 80-53

ECU Men's Basketball hosts Memphis on Sunday, Jan. 24 inside Minges Coliseum in Greenville, N.C.
ECU Men's Basketball hosts Memphis on Sunday, Jan. 24 inside Minges Coliseum in Greenville, N.C.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — With just eight scholarship players available and head coach Joe Dooley stuck in quarantine, the ECU men’s basketball team suffered its third loss in a row, 80-53, to Memphis Sunday afternoon inside Minges Coliseum.

ECU Associate Head Coach Steve Roccaforte Postgame Zoom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=owCj6h0aw9o

Moussa Cisse scored 14 points with nine rebounds for Memphis.

DeAndre Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds for Memphis (8-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Boogie Ellis scored 11 points and Landers Nolley II had seven rebounds.

Memphis dominated the first half and led 49-18 at halftime. The Pirates’ 18 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Tremont Robinson-White had 15 points for the Pirates (7-4, 1-4), Brandon Suggs scored 11 and Tristen Newton 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

