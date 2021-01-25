Beaufort County vaccine appointments fill up in 25 minutes
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County health officials say appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine filled up in 25 minutes.
The health department says they opened up slots for 1,200 appointments at 8 a.m. Monday and all of the slots were filled up by 8:25 a.m.
In a statement, Health Director James Madson said,
Madson says they will announce more scheduling opportunities in the future.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.