Advertisement

5, including pregnant woman, fatally shot in Indianapolis

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis police say five people, including a pregnant woman, have been shot to death inside a home in the city.

The fatal shootings were discovered after officers found a male juvenile with gunshot wounds about 4 a.m. on the city’s near northeast side.

Sgt. Shane Foley with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers then received information that led them to a nearby home where they found five adults dead inside. He says one of the five victims was a pregnant woman who was taken to an area hospital, where both she and the unborn child died.

Police say the juvenile found with gunshot wounds is expected to survive and was wounded in the shootings.

No suspects were in custody Sunday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
This is the regional lottery office on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Brunswick County wins $2 million prize, six other winners announced in N.C., including Greenville
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain,...
Arizona Republicans censure Cindy McCain, GOP governor
Updated January 21st
COVID-19: Hospitalizations decrease as North Carolina sees rise in cases
Vidant Health held a 'soft opening,' on Sunday in preparation for the large-scale vaccine site...
Vidant Health holds ‘soft opening’ ahead of large-scale vaccine site on Monday

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Chilly and wet on Monday
President Biden has made his first calls to world leaders. Yesterday he called Mexico and...
Biden plans to sign order for gov’t to buy more US goods
As Biden waits to see what happens with the stimulus plan, he's taking other COVID-related...
Republicans concerned about COVID-19 stimulus plan as Biden reinstates restrictions
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial