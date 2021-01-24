Vidant Health holds ‘soft opening’ ahead of large-scale vaccine site on Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health had a ‘soft opening,’ on Sunday in preparation for Monday’s large-scale vaccine site at the Greenville Convention Center.

Sunday’s soft launch was for officials to make sure their plans and layout for this week’s vaccination efforts will go smoothly, according to a Vidant spokesperson. The spokesperson said they anticipate vaccinating a total of more than 4,000 eligible residents this week.

Vidant Health, Pitt County, ECU and other organizations teamed up to launch and operate a large-scale vaccine site at the Greenville Convention Center that will officially open on Monday, Jan. 25.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. At this time, all available vaccine appointments have been filled, according to Vidant Health’s website.

More than 8,000 people have preregistered according to officials on Wednesday during Pitt County Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 briefing.

The health system will follow an appointment system to make sure they don’t schedule people too far out without knowing how much will be distributed in the supply chain, from the federal government to the state to eastern North Carolina.

