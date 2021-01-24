Advertisement

Vidant Health holds ‘soft opening’ ahead of large-scale vaccine site on Monday

Officials prepared on Sunday to be ready for the week with a goal to vaccinate a total of more than 4,000 people at the Greenville Convention Center.
Vidant Health held a 'soft opening,' on Sunday in preparation for the large-scale vaccine site...
Vidant Health held a 'soft opening,' on Sunday in preparation for the large-scale vaccine site to officially open on Monday.(WITN)
By Cindy Choi and Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health had a ‘soft opening,’ on Sunday in preparation for Monday’s large-scale vaccine site at the Greenville Convention Center.

Sunday’s soft launch was for officials to make sure their plans and layout for this week’s vaccination efforts will go smoothly, according to a Vidant spokesperson. The spokesperson said they anticipate vaccinating a total of more than 4,000 eligible residents this week.

Vidant Health, Pitt County, ECU and other organizations teamed up to launch and operate a large-scale vaccine site at the Greenville Convention Center that will officially open on Monday, Jan. 25.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. At this time, all available vaccine appointments have been filled, according to Vidant Health’s website.

More than 8,000 people have preregistered according to officials on Wednesday during Pitt County Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 briefing.

Vidant Health ‘confident’ in goal to vaccinate 4K people per week

The health system will follow an appointment system to make sure they don’t schedule people too far out without knowing how much will be distributed in the supply chain, from the federal government to the state to eastern North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Greenville Police say one man ran toward a swampy area after being pulled over in a...
Greenville Police chase ends in a muddy arrest
This is the regional lottery office on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Brunswick County wins $2 million prize, six other winners announced in N.C., including Greenville
NCDHHS reports first identified case of COVID-19 variant
Harris Teeter to distribute vaccines.
Harris Teeter to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Onslow County hosts Saturday vaccination clinic to ensure no vaccine is left over
Onslow County moves up hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination appointments
Updated January 21st
COVID-19: Hospitalizations decrease as North Carolina sees rise in cases
Free food box giveaway in Jones County
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Weekend ends with below average temps