Advertisement

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen retires, becoming broadcaster

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 file photo, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88)...
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 file photo, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs, during the second half at an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL to become a broadcaster. Olsen announced Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 that he is ending his 14-year career to join Fox as a game analyst. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)(AP Photo/Bill Feig, File | AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL to become a broadcaster.

Olsen announced Sunday that he is ending his 14-year career to join Fox as a game analyst.

The first tight end with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Olsen, 35, played for the Bears, Panthers and Seahawks.

“Proud of what I was able to accomplish in this league, proud of the relationships and everything that the game has given me,” Olsen said on Fox. “But sometimes, when it’s time it’s time, and my time in the NFL now has come to an end. I’m excited for the next chapter.”

A 2007 first-round draft pick by the Bears, Olsen spent his first four pro seasons in Chicago before being traded to Carolina for a third-round selection. It was one of the better transactions the Panthers have made.

In his nine seasons with Carolina, Olsen made three Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl and had 524 catches for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also was a team leader for the Panthers.

Olsen spent his final season in Seattle, making 24 receptions and scoring once. Overall, he made 742 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 TDs.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Greenville Police say one man ran toward a swampy area after being pulled over in a...
Greenville Police chase ends in a muddy arrest
This is the regional lottery office on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Brunswick County wins $2 million prize, six other winners announced in N.C., including Greenville
NCDHHS reports first identified case of COVID-19 variant
Harris Teeter to distribute vaccines.
Harris Teeter to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

ECU Men's Basketball hosts Memphis on Sunday, Jan. 24 inside Minges Coliseum in Greenville, N.C.
Cisse scores 14 to carry Memphis past shorthanded ECU, 80-53
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL...
Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
North Carolina State's Kayla Jones (25) drives around Virginia Tech's D'asia Gregg (11) during...
No. 2 NC State women return to action, rally past Virginia Tech, 89-87
D.H. Conley Volleyball 3A State Champions NCHSAA
D.H. Conley volleyball sweeps Cox Mill to win 3A state title