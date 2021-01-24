Onslow County moves up hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination appointments

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds came out to the Onslow County Multipurpose center to get their Covid-19 shot a few days earlier than expected.

“The shot, I did not even feel it!” said Swansboro Resident, Harriette Nichols.

According to the county, the state has changed its rules for distribution. Now, close to all vaccine must be used before Monday evening. If a majority isn’t used, that could affect how many vaccines they receive from the state for the following week. As a result, hundreds of appointments in Onslow County have been moved up.

“If we get to the end of the day, and we have a dose left; we’re going to find any citizen that is going to be eligible to take a dose and make sure that we get that dose in someone’s arm,” said Onslow County’s Assistant Manager, Sheri Slater.

The push for mass vaccination comes as the first case of a COVID-19 variant virus has been confirmed in our state. The variant is called B.1.1.7.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, this virus may be more contagious than other variants.

“The variant strain is just another indication that we’ve got to tackle this with everything we’ve got,” said Slater.

They had a little over 500 appointments Saturday with an average wait time of about 30 minutes, according to Slater.

“And y’all know it’s cold out there. The line was very, very short,” said Onslow County Resident, Pam Henderson.

Many county employees are working the clinic; from parks and recreation staff to librarians.

While some people are concerned about getting their shot, Nichols says don’t be.

“Don’t hesitate about getting your shot. It’s what you need,” she said.

With the new distribution schedule shot, clinics will now be held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Mondays.

