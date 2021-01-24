Advertisement

No. 2 NC State women return to action, rally past Virginia Tech, 89-87

North Carolina State's Kayla Jones (25) drives around Virginia Tech's D'asia Gregg (11) during...
North Carolina State's Kayla Jones (25) drives around Virginia Tech's D'asia Gregg (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP | Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
By BOB SUTTON
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kai Crutchfield scored 10 of her 20 points in the last 4½ minutes, Jakia Brown-Turner finished with 23 points and No. 2 North Carolina State rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated, beating Virginia Tech 89-87 on Sunday.

Kayla Jones, who made two free throws at the 15-second mark, tallied 22 points for N.C. State (11-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

The Wolfpack hadn’t played since Jan. 3, and the three-week layoff showed. The lone absence related to the coronavirus test or contract tracing was a big one, with standout center Elissa Cunane missing the game. She is likely out for at least the next game, also against the Hokies.

Georgia Amoore’s 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds to play for Virginia Tech cut the gap to 88-87 before Raina Perez hit a free throw for the Wolfpack. A heave from near midcourt was well off the mark.

Sophomore center Elizabeth Kitley matched a career high with 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Aisha Sheppard added 24 points for Virginia Tech (7-7, 2-7).

In a four-minute span of the third quarter, the Hokies wiped out a 10-point hole to go up 56-53. The gap grew to 69-59 by the end of the quarter.

Virginia Tech’s 10-0 run that involved the third and fourth quarters pushed the margin to 73-59 before N.C. State rallied behind Crutchfield.

Virginia Tech led 24-17 by the end of the first quarter as Cayla King and Sheppard each provided nine points. King’s 3-pointer – her fourth of the game -- stretched the lead to start the second quarter.

The Wolfpack was up 37-36 on Jones’ 3-pointer at the second-quarter’s 4:01 mark. It was the team’s fifth 3 of the quarter – and it ended up with a total of nine before halftime. The Hokies scored only three points in the final 4:20 of the first half, falling into a 47-41 hole at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have dropped six of their last seven games. They reached the 70-point mark in only one of those games.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack made 14 of 29 attempts from 3-point range for a season-high point total from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Thursday vs. N.C. State for the start of a three-game homestand.

N.C. State: Thursday at Virginia Tech for what will be its lone January road game and the first of three straight away from home, a stretch that includes a visit to No. 1 Louisville on Feb. 1.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Greenville Police say one man ran toward a swampy area after being pulled over in a...
Greenville Police chase ends in a muddy arrest
This is the regional lottery office on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Brunswick County wins $2 million prize, six other winners announced in N.C., including Greenville
NCDHHS reports first identified case of COVID-19 variant
Harris Teeter to distribute vaccines.
Harris Teeter to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

ECU Men's Basketball hosts Memphis on Sunday, Jan. 24 inside Minges Coliseum in Greenville, N.C.
Cisse scores 14 to carry Memphis past shorthanded ECU, 80-53
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL...
Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 file photo, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88)...
Veteran tight end Greg Olsen retires, becoming broadcaster
D.H. Conley Volleyball 3A State Champions NCHSAA
D.H. Conley volleyball sweeps Cox Mill to win 3A state title