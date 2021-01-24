TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - There will be a free, food box giveaway in Jones County.

Drivers can pick up food at the Jones Civic Center, located at 832 Highway 58 South, in Trenton, on Monday, Jan. 25.

Then, giveaways will continue every Monday, ending on Feb. 22, according to N.C. Cooperative Extention - Jones County Center’s page.

The food drive begins at 9 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.

No requirements are needed.

