D.H. Conley volleyball sweeps Cox Mill to win 3A state title

CARY, N.C. (WITN) - For the third time in school history, and first time since 2007, the Lady Vikings are state champions. No. 1 D.H. Conley (16-1) swept No. 4 Cox Mill (18-1) to win the NCHSAA 3A title Saturday night at Green Level High School in Cary.

1st Set: 25-23 | 2nd Set: 25-23 | 3rd Set: 25-23

The Lady Vikings were able to overcome the absence of Arianna Crumpler and Kylah Silver, who were both out due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Junior hitter Maddy May was named 3A State Championship MVP.

Senior Olivia Lefever was honored with the NCHSAA Sportsmanship Award prior to the championship match.

D.H. Conley has now won state titles in 1986, 2007 and 2020.

