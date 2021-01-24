Charlie’s Forecast: Frigid overnight lows help keep Sunday chilly

Sunday

The sunshine will stick with us as we wrap up the weekend, however the chill we experienced Saturday will be present again. Highs will struggle to reach beyond the mid 40s due to the cold start to the day (mid 20s) and the steady northerly breeze. Cloud cover will slowly start to return to ENC skies by the late afternoon, helping keep overnight lows above freezing.

Monday & Tuesday

A large frontal system will sweep across the East Coast Monday, bringing rain back to the East. Rainfall will be sparse and light to start the day only to ramp up in the afternoon and evening. The last of the drops will be pulling away from the coast Tuesday morning. In total, most areas should register 0.75″ to 1.5″ between Monday and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will enjoy the benefits of a southwesterly breeze, boosting highs back to our seasonal norm (mid 50s) on Monday before reaching the low 60s Tuesday.

Wednesday & Thursday

Our time in the 60s will be short lived as colder air is set to push back into the East with the jet stream drifting south Wilmington. A weak surface low will pass over the Carolinas late Wednesday, moving offshore Thursday. While the low will help supplement the heat briefly Thursday, freezing air will follow the system closely. This cold air is expected to mix with exiting rain over the East, leading to potential snowflakes. Barring any large swings in forecasting data, this will lead to, at the very least, some snowflake sightings Thursday evening. It is still too early to project any sort of accumulations, but this is currently looking like our best chance at winter weather so far this season.

Friday & The Weekend

High pressure will follow Thursday’s coastal low and stick with us through the weekend. Sunshine will be the standard from Friday through Sunday with temperatures warming from the upper 30s to the low 50s over the three day stretch.