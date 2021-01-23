Advertisement

Parents call on Governor Cooper to reinstate in-person learning

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Thousands of North Carolina parents are waiting for a response from Governor Cooper after they signed a letter asking him to reinstate in-person learning statewide.

Four groups representing four major school districts in the state came together to write the letter.

Part of it reads, “NC educators and NC families have been increasingly concerned with the significant failure rates, decreased class attendance rates and emotional and mental health of our children who have become isolated.”

Many parents agreed to sign the letter because they see their kids struggling and are worried about the long term effects.

Right now, local school boards make the ultimate decision if schools are in-person or virtual.

Governor Cooper’s office says he alone does not have the authority to require in-person instruction.

