Onslow County hosts Saturday vaccination clinic to ensure no vaccine is leftover

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is hosting a vaccination clinic on a Saturday.

The county says two, special clinics are being held because the state has changed the rules for the distribution of vaccines. Hundreds of appointments had to be changed as a result of this decision.

There will be another clinic on Monday to ensure no vaccine is left over that evening because having leftover vaccine on hand Monday evening could result in a decision by the state to not provide vaccine to an entity for next week.

If the state determines they are not eligible, hundreds of appointments, mostly for persons older than 65, will have to be canceled.

The clinic will be held at the Onslow County Multipurpose Center at 4024 Richlands Highway, in Jacksonville on Saturday, Jan. 23.

