Advertisement

NYT: Trump considered using DOJ attorney to undo Georgia election

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House,...
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 2:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump considered using the Department of Justice to undo Georgia’s election results, according to a New York Times report.

The report says that DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark nearly convinced Trump to remove then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

Clark allegedly told Rosen that Trump was going to have Clark replace him. Clark would then move to keep Congress from certifying the election results.

According to the newspaper, leadership at the DOJ said they would all resign if Rosen were fired, which helped sway Trump from removing him.

Clark told the New York Times that its story had unspecified inaccuracies.

He added that all his official communications were consistent with the law.

Trump declined to comment. The DOJ has not returned CNN’s request for comment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Greenville Convention Center will be a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site starting Monday.
UPDATE: Vidant says vaccine appointment tool is working again
Joyner Library
Committee wants new names for ECU library, 3 dorms
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
Nicolas Stox, 20, Kasaan Tyson, 18, and Tyquan Artis, 18, all of Greenville.
Greenville Police arrest several in connection to shooting of teenager

Latest News

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Democrats start reining in expectations for immigration bill
Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot drawing
Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot drawing
Weather Authority Forecast January 23rd
Weather Authority Forecast January 23rd