NCEL 01-22-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Greenville Convention Center will be a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site starting Monday.
UPDATE: Vidant says vaccine appointment tool is working again
Joyner Library
Committee wants new names for ECU library, 3 dorms
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
Nicolas Stox, 20, Kasaan Tyson, 18, and Tyquan Artis, 18, all of Greenville.
Greenville Police arrest several in connection to shooting of teenager

MegaMillions 01-22-21
Weather Authority Forecast January 23rd
NCEL 1-22-21
Harris Teeter to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines
