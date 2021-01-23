Advertisement

NCDHHS reports first identified case of COVID-19 variant

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RALIEGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that one resident has contracted the COVID-19 variant called B.1.1.7.

This was the variant first found in the United Kingdom back in December of 2020.

The state says 195 cases of this variant have been reported in 21 states to date.

Early data shows this virus may be more contagious than other variants, according to NCDHHS.

Health officials are urging residents to stay home, avoid gatherings, and get tested if you must travel.

