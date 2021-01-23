NC to start accepting tax returns February 12th

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Department of Revenue says it will start accepting tax returns the same day the federal government does.

According to the IRS, it will begin accepting individual income tax returns on Friday, February 12th.

It says the later-than-usual start date is because it needs time to do additional programming and testing of their systems following the December 27th tax law changes that provided a second round of economic impact payments.

Tax returns are still due on Thursday, April 15th.

