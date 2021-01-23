Mega Millions ticket sold in Brunswick County wins $2 million prize, six other winners announced in N.C., including Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The winning Mega Millions ticket of a $2 million prize was sold at a convenience store in Brunswick County, the N.C. Education Lottery announced on Saturday.

The N.C. Education Lottery said the winner bought the ticket at the Minuteman Food Mart on Mercantile Drive in Leland.

“The $3 Megaplier ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 4-26-42-50-60, to beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million and won a $1,000,000 prize,” according to the press release. “The prize was doubled to $2,000,000 when the 2X Megaplier was drawn.”

Other winners in North Carolina were announced, including a $10,000 prize-winning ticket purchased in Greenville. One $20,000 prize was won for a ticket purchased in Smithfield.

The Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot winner was announced on Friday. The winning ticket was sold in Michigan.

