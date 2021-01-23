Advertisement

LaVine continues strong play, leads Bulls past Hornets 123-110

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) is guarded by Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0)...
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) is guarded by Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman | AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By STEVE REED
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zach LaVine continued his strong play with 25 points and nine assists, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 123-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 23 points and Coby White added 18 points and eight assists as the Bulls won their third straight.

Gordon Hayward scored 34 points for the Hornets and Devonte Graham had a season-high 24 points, 22 of those coming in the first half. But the Hornets committed 20 turnovers, leading to 26 Bulls points, as they dropped their fourth straight.

LaVine, who had averaged 32.2 points over his previous five games, converted on 8 of 12 shots from the field and made all six foul shots. He also had six rebounds.

Chicago dominated the paint, scoring 64 points.

The Hornets trailed most of the game before cutting the lead to six with four minutes to go. But Markkanen slammed home an inside feed from Thaddeus Young and LaVine buried a 3-pointer from the left wing to push the lead back to double digits.

ZELLER’S RETURN

Hornets center Cody Zeller was back on the floor after missing the last four games with a broken bone in his left hand. Zeller didn’t start, played 11 minutes and scored five points and had three rebounds.

TIP INS

Bulls: Shot 57% and scored 38 points in the paint in the first half. ... Held a 46-20 edge in bench points. ... Reserve Otto Porter had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Hornets: Shot 7 of 32 from 3-point range. ... Had 14 turnovers in the first half.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host LeBron James and the Lakers on Saturday night.

Hornets: Face the Magic in Orlando on Sunday night and again on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Nicolas Stox, 20, Kasaan Tyson, 18, and Tyquan Artis, 18, all of Greenville.
Greenville Police arrest several in connection to shooting of teenager
Greenville Convention Center will be a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site starting Monday.
UPDATE: Vidant says vaccine appointment tool is working again
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Greenville police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run cycling crash
Deputies say they are looking for Susan Garey, 37, who is wanted on multiple counts of identity...
DEPUTIES: Woman wanted on identity theft charges in Craven County

Latest News

Memphis at ECU Basketball
Dooley, ECU hoops hope to host Memphis on Sunday
J.H. Rose @ South Central Basketball - Friday, Jan. 22, 2021
South Central and D.H. Conley pick up conference wins Friday night
Scott Fitterer - Carolina Panthers
Panthers new GM Fitterer plans to ‘be in on every deal’
D.H. Conley tops rival J.H. Rose in four sets on Tuesday, Jan. 19
D.H. Conley volleyball ready for state title match against Cox Mill Saturday night