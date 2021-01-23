Kinston boutique uses the DoorDash app to deliver clothes

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Like many other small businesses, Cheri La Mode Boutique in Kinston struggled at the start of the pandemic.

“And I had to shut down for about three to four months, and I didn’t know what I was going to do,” said the Owner of Cheri La Mode, Chrishana Wilson.

With months of slow business, Wilson was forced to think outside of the box, or in her case outside of her lunch box.

“I order from DoorDash all the time, I don’t get a lunch break, so DoorDash has to bring me food and so I say, you know what let me just try it out, and see if they will you know accept me,” Wilson said.

DoorDash is a food delivery service known for bringing snacks right to your front doorsteps, and thanks to their new partnership with Kinston’s Cheri La Mode Boutique, they’ll bring earrings, shoes and more right to your door.

Wilson says she is one of few boutiques to use this app for more than food, bringing about a different business model.

“People are finding that what they need to do is kind of expand their horizons,” said Small Business Center’s, Greg Hannibal.

Adding to her presence on DoordDash, she also offers a virtual one on one shopping experience and goes live on social media to show off items.

“I’ll pick up items, I’ll show them different things virtually, they’ll shop,” said Wilson.

While DoorDash only delivers her items locally, for now, online platforms broaden her customer base, giving her patrons from all over.

“It gives them a whole lot more opportunity for sales and also for growing their customer base at a much larger reach beyond the city limits and county line,” said Pride of Kinston Downtown Revitalization’s, Leon Steele.

Yet another limit broken as the boutique brings some fashion to a food delivery service.

