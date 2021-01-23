Harris Teeter to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Grocery stores across the country are stepping up and opening their pharmacies for vaccine distribution.

One of those is in our area and will be getting vaccines soon.

Harris Teeter is among many grocery stores that will be giving out COVID-19 vaccines to people who are eligible.

Some Harris Teeter stores in South Carolina have already started the distribution process and our state is soon to come.

According to Harris Teeter, pharmacies have been approved for a limited COVID-19 vaccine distribution for eligible individuals.

“My grandparents, they are from upstate New York they had trouble even getting on a list to get a vaccine and they are in that age group with those conditions the fact that local grocery stores are able to give out those vaccines it’s going to help.”

The vaccine will be given out based on availability, at all 211 Harris Teeter Pharmacy locations.

“I think it’s a great benefit to the community and also to get back to normal, I think it’s a great thing. Hopefully I’m one of those who can get the vaccine.”

Only people who are eligible, are able to make an appointment and get the vaccine once it arrives.

“With it being more accessible, people our age may be thinking oh we can’t get the vaccine because we aren’t elderly or have a compromised immune system but having it somewhere so accessible and just seeing it here, not having to go out of your way or go somewhere special I think will make it a lot easier and a lot more on people’s minds.”

Now we don’t know exactly when the no-cost vaccines will be at Harris Teeter pharmacies but when they are, distribution will be by appointment only.

Harris teeter says they will play an active role in helping give the vaccine out and will keep in contact with public health officials and community partners.

Individuals with an appointment will need to provide a valid driver’s license or government issued identification card when they get their vaccine.

Harris Teeter says even though there’s no cost for the vaccine, patients with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their appointment.

Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine can check out the link below for updates.

