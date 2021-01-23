Advertisement

Harris Teeter to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines

Harris Teeter to distribute vaccines.
Harris Teeter to distribute vaccines.(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Grocery stores across the country are stepping up and opening their pharmacies for vaccine distribution.

One of those is in our area and will be getting vaccines soon.

Harris Teeter is among many grocery stores that will be giving out COVID-19 vaccines to people who are eligible.

Some Harris Teeter stores in South Carolina have already started the distribution process and our state is soon to come.

According to Harris Teeter, pharmacies have been approved for a limited COVID-19 vaccine distribution for eligible individuals.

The vaccine will be given out based on availability, at all 211 Harris Teeter Pharmacy locations.

Only people who are eligible, are able to make an appointment and get the vaccine once it arrives.

Now we don’t know exactly when the no-cost vaccines will be at Harris Teeter pharmacies but when they are, distribution will be by appointment only.

Harris teeter says they will play an active role in helping give the vaccine out and will keep in contact with public health officials and community partners.

Individuals with an appointment will need to provide a valid driver’s license or government issued identification card when they get their vaccine.

Harris Teeter says even though there’s no cost for the vaccine, patients with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their appointment.

Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine can check out the link below for updates.

Harris Teeter CovidCare

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Nicolas Stox, 20, Kasaan Tyson, 18, and Tyquan Artis, 18, all of Greenville.
Greenville Police arrest several in connection to shooting of teenager
Greenville Convention Center will be a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site starting Monday.
UPDATE: Vidant says vaccine appointment tool is working again
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Greenville police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run cycling crash
Deputies say they are looking for Susan Garey, 37, who is wanted on multiple counts of identity...
DEPUTIES: Woman wanted on identity theft charges in Craven County

Latest News

Weather Authority Forecast January 23rd
Weather Authority Forecast January 23rd
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny and brisk weekend
Greenville Police say one man ran toward a swampy area after being pulled over in a...
Greenville Police chase ends in a muddy arrest
Kinston boutique uses the DoorDash app to deliver clothes
Kinston boutique uses the DoorDash app to deliver clothes