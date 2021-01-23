Greenville Police chase ends in a muddy arrest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop Friday night turned into a chase that got a little messy.

Greenville Police say they were involved in a traffic stop with a pickup truck in a neighborhood on West Thirst Street.

Police say there were two men in the truck and one tried to make a run for it, jumping in some muddy water behind the neighborhood.

An officer chased the man into the muddy water, about 200 yards and was able to catch him.

Police officers on the scene say a gun and drugs were found in the pickup truck.

Names of the suspects and any charges have not been released.

