Advertisement

Greenville Police chase ends in a muddy arrest

Greenville Police say one man ran toward a swampy area after being pulled over in a...
Greenville Police say one man ran toward a swampy area after being pulled over in a neighborhood on West Third Street.(WITN)
By Amber Lake
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop Friday night turned into a chase that got a little messy.

Greenville Police say they were involved in a traffic stop with a pickup truck in a neighborhood on West Thirst Street.

Police say there were two men in the truck and one tried to make a run for it, jumping in some muddy water behind the neighborhood.

An officer chased the man into the muddy water, about 200 yards and was able to catch him.

Police officers on the scene say a gun and drugs were found in the pickup truck.

Names of the suspects and any charges have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top left clockwise: Robinson, Shearin, Squire, Person
UPDATE: More charges announced after body found in trunk of car
Nicolas Stox, 20, Kasaan Tyson, 18, and Tyquan Artis, 18, all of Greenville.
Greenville Police arrest several in connection to shooting of teenager
Greenville Convention Center will be a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site starting Monday.
UPDATE: Vidant says vaccine appointment tool is working again
David Dowd has been charged by Greenville Police in connection with a November 2020 fatal hit &...
Greenville police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run cycling crash
Deputies say they are looking for Susan Garey, 37, who is wanted on multiple counts of identity...
DEPUTIES: Woman wanted on identity theft charges in Craven County

Latest News

Weather Authority Forecast January 23rd
Weather Authority Forecast January 23rd
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny and brisk weekend
Harris Teeter to distribute vaccines.
Harris Teeter to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines
Kinston boutique uses the DoorDash app to deliver clothes
Kinston boutique uses the DoorDash app to deliver clothes